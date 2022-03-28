WATCH: WWE Superstars who don't look their age

WWE Superstars are required to be in top physical condition in order to be able to do what they do. This usually results in them looking far better than average folk their age. However, there are a few who have defied the aging process itself.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Many WWE Superstars have only gotten better with time

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Edge

Lita

Trish Stratus

Rob Van Dam

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The more time passes, the better these five stars have gotten. We have gone into detail for each of them in the video above; check it out!

What do you think about the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun