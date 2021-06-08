5 WWE Superstars who would be a perfect fit for The Hurt Business 2.0

The Hurt Business has been one of the best factions on WWE TV in the last year or so. It all started when MVP started managing Bobby Lashley in May 2020. The duo then added Shelton Benjamin to the group, officially calling themselves The Hurt Business. A few months later, Cedric Alexander turned heel and joined the faction as well.

If your career needs a boost join the Hurt Business #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eK1KXjar4O — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 8, 2020

The group soon started to dominate on Monday Night RAW, with Benjamin and Alexander winning the RAW Tag Team Championships and Lashley becoming the WWE Champion. However, WWE decided to break them up earlier this year with Bobby Lashley kicking out the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

MVP later clarified that The Hurt Business is still in action and they are looking for new members. Considering the massive success that the faction got in a very short time, it won't be a bad idea to rebuild it again.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could be a perfect fit for The Hurt Business 2.0. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same. Who do you think should join hands with Bobby Lashley and MVP?

#6 Naomi could become the first female member of The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business needs a women wrestler in their stable.



And that should be Naomi.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L9Oc2hIuiO — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) November 3, 2020

The Hurt Business so far has only had male members in it, but that might change soon. During an appearance on ESPN's Cheap Heat podcast earlier this year, Bobby Lashley spoke about adding other members to The Hurt Business and named RAW superstar Naomi as someone who could fit in the faction.

Naomi had been teaming up with Lana on RAW over the last few months. With WWE releasing Lana last week, it is to be seen what the plans are for Naomi on the Red brand. Maybe this would be the perfect time for her to join hands with MVP and Bobby Lashley and become a member of The Hurt Business.

