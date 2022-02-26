5 WWE Superstars and their unique pre-match rituals

Being a WWE Superstar is a tough job in itself, but doing so in front of thousands of people keeping an eye on every move is a whole other matter. It seems thrilling on screen, but none of us understand what the performers go through.

Many WWE stars have said the pressure and atmosphere play with their minds. It's not easy doing what they do week in and week out. Some superstars have little pre-match rituals to calm their nerves. These traditions range from warm-up routines to some strange ones.

Speaking of the latter, here are five WWE Superstars who perform pre-match rituals before hitting the ring.

#5. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s Division. She has battled some of the biggest names of this generation and has come out on top more often than not.

Belair has a unique way of getting ready for her matches. She admitted her pre-match rituals, though strange at first glance, are surprisingly effective. The EST of WWE revealed in a recent interview she has her favorite food before her matches:

"People do their cheat meals after their matches, but I have pizza the night before. That always helps relax me. Before the Royal Rumble, I picked up a pizza and stayed up all night and worked on my gear.”

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed she loves to sew her in-ring gear before her matches:

"I’m usually making gear the night before. That keeps my mind occupied and ready and calm, especially with my husband right beside me.”

