WWE Superstars reflect on the passing of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown

Former WWE Superstar Nikolai Volkoff in action

For long-time fans of professional wrestling, the weekend of July 29, 2018 ought to be remembered as a sad one. 3 wrestlers who had been featured on major television programming passed away all within a 48-hour window.

On the brighter side of things, all 3 of these wrestlers have content that can be watched on the WWE Network. In turn, the memories of these performers will continue to live on with their legacies preserved well.

Nikolai Volkoff was a tag team champion with both the WWF and its predecessor, the WWWF. He is a WWE Hall Of Famer and held several NWA titles. Volkoff had several runs with the WWE and wrestled longer with the McMahons than just about anyone you can think of.

Brian Christopher was the son of wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler. He was better known as Grand Master Sexay, teaming with Scotty 2 Hotty for several reigns as a tag team champion. He also held titles with the USWA and several independent promotions.

Brickhouse Brown got his start in wrestling in the early 1980s, ultimately being trained by Terry Funk. Brown was part of the AWA, CWA, NWA, WCCW a USWA before doing enhancement work in the WWF. He was active as an in-ring competitor until the year before he passed away.

Social media was full of tributes to these competitors this weekend. Below are some of those condolences and well wishes from the WWE Universe.

If there is further silver lining to these sad happenings, it is that all of these great tributes are being poured out into the world. After reading a lot of them -- believe you me that there is plenty more to be found that are not embedded below -- you will most likely have warm feelings about the wrestling business and the talent working within it.

In turn, we at Sportskeeda send our prayers and sympathies to the friends and families of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown.

My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Nikolai Volkoff. Nikolai was my very FIRST @WWE match in 1994 & proved to be a true gentleman when I encountered him many years later down the road. May you REST IN PEACE, Mr Volkoff. pic.twitter.com/YfpZgxh7xh — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2018

Today is a super sad day for me and wrestling fans everywhere. I just found out NiKolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler & Brickhouse Brown all passed away today. It literally took my breathe away. My deepest sympathies go out to all their families. God Bless you brothers. Gods Speed DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) July 29, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0m5US6D0tw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 29, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff, One Of The Really Nice Men In The History Of Our Business. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gdhv7z8URC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 29, 2018

I called last night’s @ShowtimeBoxing event hours after finding out that my friend’s 11 year old daughter had died. I wake up this morning to find out Pro Wrestlers Nikolai Volkoff,Brickhouse Brown and Brian Lawler have passed away. My heart is shattered. 😞🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 29, 2018

Rest In Peace

Nikolai Volkoff

Brian Christopher

Brickhouse Brown

Each in their own way contributed to this world of wrestling that we inhabit, and have left memories that will last. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 29, 2018

Two men from different generations of wrestling industry both extremely successful careers have left us unfortunately. I knew Brian during my WWE years & shared lots of laughs with him. My deepest sympathies to the families & friends of #BrianChristopher & #NikolaiVolkoff - RIP — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 29, 2018

RIP to a prince of a man, Nikolai Volkoff. You could always find his hotel room because he was always cooking something. He is in the yellow shirt in this pic. pic.twitter.com/CDCfWRmWsh — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 29, 2018

WE HAVE THE MOST HEAT EVER. I MISS YOU FOREVER #NIKOLAIVOLKOFF pic.twitter.com/cU1Nb7IjNr — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 29, 2018

Sorry to hear the passings of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown. A very sad day in the history of Sports Entertainment. #RIP — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 29, 2018

My mom came across this picture tonight, when Nikolai Volkoff used to babysit us... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s1ppzPa4RO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 30, 2018

One of the biggest baddest heels in the game yet the kindest outside of the ring. Will miss this man. #nikolaivolkoff https://t.co/i6wbImXHVw pic.twitter.com/FESWPaJM8L — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) July 29, 2018

Saddened To Hear Of The Passing Of Brian Christopher Nikolai Volkoff & Brickhouse Brown Today. May God Bless Them! RIP🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 29, 2018

Condolences to Brian Christopher family and the family of Nikolai Volkoff. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) July 29, 2018

I always loved our conversations backstage ... Nikolai Volkoff was so special to my dad and the entire Hart family. We will miss you, Nikolai. My thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WfMd4FDowb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 29, 2018

So sad to hear the passing of Nikolai Volkoff. An incredible performer, and even better human being. So grateful to have had the chance to meet and know him. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zqP6aTq7e7 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 29, 2018

Godspeed, Nikolai Volkoff. Thank you for always being a gentleman and for taking care of a very nervous 17-year-old me in that tag match way back when. An awesome memory for me. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 29, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, in this industry or otherwise. Always brought a smile to my face to see him when we were in Baltimore. Condolences to his loved ones. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 29, 2018

I guess they come in 3’s!!

My condolences to Brickhouse Brown’s Family, friend’s and fans. Brick had tons of charisma!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 29, 2018

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Brickhouse Brown - a good friend for 30 years. Brick treated me like I was someone when I was no one, and believed in me at a time when most did not. #RIPBrickhouseBrown pic.twitter.com/nrfF2XyPWd — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 21, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff was a solid wrestler, and more than that, a good man. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/Kt76MgnrI2 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 29, 2018

It aches to hear that Nikolai Volkoff has passed. He was a good soul.



Nikolai, thank you for sharing your stories, your love for family, positivity and humor with me. Every time my iWatch reminds me to drink water, I will think of you! RIP 💔https://t.co/M4T3CTWBLm pic.twitter.com/gRtlCJYCTA — MELINA (@RealMelina) July 29, 2018