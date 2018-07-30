WWE Superstars reflect on the passing of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown
For long-time fans of professional wrestling, the weekend of July 29, 2018 ought to be remembered as a sad one. 3 wrestlers who had been featured on major television programming passed away all within a 48-hour window.
On the brighter side of things, all 3 of these wrestlers have content that can be watched on the WWE Network. In turn, the memories of these performers will continue to live on with their legacies preserved well.
Nikolai Volkoff was a tag team champion with both the WWF and its predecessor, the WWWF. He is a WWE Hall Of Famer and held several NWA titles. Volkoff had several runs with the WWE and wrestled longer with the McMahons than just about anyone you can think of.
Brian Christopher was the son of wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler. He was better known as Grand Master Sexay, teaming with Scotty 2 Hotty for several reigns as a tag team champion. He also held titles with the USWA and several independent promotions.
Brickhouse Brown got his start in wrestling in the early 1980s, ultimately being trained by Terry Funk. Brown was part of the AWA, CWA, NWA, WCCW a USWA before doing enhancement work in the WWF. He was active as an in-ring competitor until the year before he passed away.
Social media was full of tributes to these competitors this weekend. Below are some of those condolences and well wishes from the WWE Universe.
If there is further silver lining to these sad happenings, it is that all of these great tributes are being poured out into the world. After reading a lot of them -- believe you me that there is plenty more to be found that are not embedded below -- you will most likely have warm feelings about the wrestling business and the talent working within it.
In turn, we at Sportskeeda send our prayers and sympathies to the friends and families of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown.