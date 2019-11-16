WWE Superstars The Singh Brothers talk about their Northern Hell Tour experiences

Sunil and Samir Singh

Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently interviewed WWE RAW Superstars The Singh Brothers, Sunil & Samir in her podcast 'Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia'. As of this writing, Samir Singh is currently the WWE 24/7 Champion in his first reign after he won the championship from R-Truth at the backstage area in WWE Crown Jewel.

As one would know, both Sunil and Samir Singh have taken some heavy and brutal bumps from Superstars such as Randy Orton and Braun Strowman when they were aligned with Jinder Mahal during The Modern Day Maharaja's WWE title reign. Samir Singh even tore his ACL and was sidelined for almost nine months.

One would find it hard to imagine that The Singh Brothers undertook the arduous Northern Hell Tour to become the toughened WWE Superstars that they are today. While speaking with Garcia, one of the talking points was about the infamous Northern Hell Tour and why they decided to go on the tour.

Edge inspired them to take the tour

Samir Singh mentioned that they tried to emulate fellow Canadian wrestlers Edge and Christian and wanted to undertake the path that the two legendary Superstars took. He said that while he was in grade school, he bought Edge's book and from there he came to know about the Northern Hell Tour or the Canadian Death Tour.

The tour gets its name for the almost death-like experiences that wrestlers have to go through while they travel to the Inuit communities of northern Canada during the winters to perform in wrestling matches. The originator of this tour is promoter Tony Condello.

While speaking with Garcia, the brothers explained the kind of hardships that they had to bear from driving for 72 hours, sleeping in gymnasium floors in brutally cold temperatures to eating canned foods for a month. Samir added,

It's called the Death Tour for a reason. There's nothing that you can compare to that. You're literally driving on frozen lakes for hours, we're talking about like 40-50 hours a day to get to the next town and you have to pack all your food because when you go to northern Canada, the reserves, they get tax breaks. So, like a litre of milk is 20 bucks. Everything is double the price, so you have to buy all your food beforehand which is like canned food.

They added that they did not do this to get applauds from others but it was more like a badge of honor for them.

