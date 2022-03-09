WATCH: WWE Superstars who wasted no time in winning world championships

World Championships are the pinnacle of success in WWE. Superstars who hold them become the face of the company thanks to the significance of the title. However, winning one is easier said than done.

While superstars like Kofi Kingston had to wait years before finally getting their moment, there were a few names who wasted no time before climbing the ladder. These superstars won world championships mere months after debuting in the company.

Notable superstars who quickly won the WWE World Championships

The five names we've chosen for the list in the video above are:

Yokozuna

Sheamus

Brock Lesnar

Ric Flair

Finn Balor

