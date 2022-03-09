×
WATCH: WWE Superstars who wasted no time in winning world championships

These superstars took no time to get their hands on world titles.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 09:18 PM IST
Feature

World Championships are the pinnacle of success in WWE. Superstars who hold them become the face of the company thanks to the significance of the title. However, winning one is easier said than done.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

While superstars like Kofi Kingston had to wait years before finally getting their moment, there were a few names who wasted no time before climbing the ladder. These superstars won world championships mere months after debuting in the company.

Notable superstars who quickly won the WWE World Championships

BROCK beat ROCK on this day in 2002.#SummerSlam @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle @TheRock https://t.co/U9wIEPycE4

The five names we've chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Yokozuna
  • Sheamus
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Ric Flair
  • Finn Balor
Do check out the video in its entirety for more details on just how quickly each of these superstars won the title after their debuts. As always, feel free to voice out your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Arjun
हिन्दी