7 WWE Superstars who came back to the company stronger after being fired

Contract terminations at WWE are common, with wrestlers being told they are 'fired' by Vince McMahon either as a storyline or actually being shown the back door in reality.

Some of the wounded sit at home and wait for the phone call asking them to come back, others move onto other wrestling establishments, while many are determined to prove that they deserve a spot on the roster.

Here is a list of Superstars who returned to WWE, better than ever, even after being 'pink-slipped'.

#7 Matt Hardy

It would be an understatement to say that 2005 was not a good year for the wrestler, with the real-life affair of his real-life girlfriend Lita with Edge spilling into his work life, and him being fired to unprofessional conduct after discovering the same. This led to the fan's uproar with a petition to re-sign Hardy amassing over 15 thousand signatures and chants of 'We want Matt', and 'You Screwed Matt' being heard when the hated on-screen couple Edge and Lita entered the ring.

Eventually Matt Hardy did return and after battling an infection, was stronger than ever and went on to become very successful. His tag team The Hardy Boyz with his real-life brother Jeff, is also one of the most popular and triumphant teams in the history of WWE.

#6 Eddie Guerrero

In November 2001, Guerrero was arrested for drunk driving and was fired from WWE (then WWF) 3 days later. It seemed like he had hit rock bottom, but less than a year later the company gave him a second chance, and he immediately repaid that faith by winning championships.

His most prominent win was against Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004, with Guerrero winning his sole world championship. It is unfortunate that he died at such a young age as he left a legacy as one of the most beloved wrestlers, and served as an inspiration to many.

