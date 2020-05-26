WWE surprisingly abandon trademark filed for Edge

Edge

WWE have surprisingly abandoned their trademark file for 'Rated R Superstar' according to WrestlingINC. They report that the filing for Edge was done back in April but the same was abandoned on May 21st.

The report also claims that this is not the first time WWE have withdrawn their file for the trademark. The company also applied for the same back in September 2012 but abandoned it in January 2014.

WrestlingINC report the following as the description for the trademark that was filed by WWE:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler; providing wrestling news via a global computer network"

Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash

Edge is set to face Randy Orton again at Backlash in a proper wrestling match. The Rated R Superstar faced off against the Viper back in April as well at WrestleMania 36.

Orton challenged Edge 2 weeks ago at Monday Night RAW and it was accepted by the Rated R Superstar last week. The match has been termed as the 'greatest wrestling match ever' by WWE and is being promoted that way.

The former WWE champion made a stunning return to WWE at Royal Rumble this year after retiring 9 years ago.