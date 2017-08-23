WWE Survivor Series 2017: Early match card predictions for the PPV

What can we expect when Survivor Series comes to town?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 17:37 IST

Survivor Series is a few months ago

While WWE Summerslam 2017 may have just wrapped up this past weekend, the following episodes of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live have set the tone for the final quarter of WWE action for the year 2017. Three out of the Big Four pay-per-views -- The Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, and Summerslam -- are done and the last one on the calendar is WWE Survivor Series 2017.

This year's edition of the last of the Big Four comes to us from Houston, Texas on the 19th of November and it promises to be a big one if last year's show was anything to go by.

After all, who can forget Goldberg absolutely mauling Brock Lesnar en route to squashing him in just over a minute? This year probably won't have anything as shocking but it should be very interesting all the same.

In the name of having a good time and creating a wish list, we have decided to curate an early list of what we think this year's Survivor Series card will look like. So, without any further ado, here are our early match card predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2017:

#1 Neville vs Mustafa Ali (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship) (Kickoff Show)

Ali to get a shot in the future?

With the Akira Tozwa storyline drawing to a close, we expect Neville to hold onto the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and for him to look for a new opponent. That opponent should be Mustafa Ali who has done good work recently.

It'll be an exciting new feud for the Cruiserweight Division but it is doubtful that they'll get on the main show despite some excellent showings as of late.

Still expect a Neville victory, though.

Prediction: Neville retains