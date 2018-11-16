WWE Survivor Series 2018: 5 twists we could see in Men's traditional Survivor Series match

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 16 Nov 2018, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The men's Survivor Series match will probably be the main event on Sunday night

This Sunday night, WWE presents the last of this year's 'big 4' PPVs, Survivor Series.

The event will be built around Raw vs SmackDown rivalry, with the brands' champions facing off against one another, and several traditional Survivor Series bouts taking place to determine which brand is superior.

In what will presumably be the night's main-event, 5 male SmackDown superstars will take on 5 male members of the Raw roster, with each brand's authority figures being present.

These matches, which have become a staple of the show over the last two years, are renowned for having a number of twists and turns and are often one of the most anticipated bouts of the evening.

This year's match, despite only having two weeks build, is no different, and there are several interesting scenarios which could take place during the encounter.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 twists we could see in the men's traditional Survivor Series match this Sunday night.

#5 AJ Styles finds his way onto Team SmackDown

AJ Styles has been left off Survivor Series after losing his WWE title on SmackDown

AJ Styles' surprising loss at the hands of Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown Live leaves the former WWE Champion with nothing to do at Survivor Series.

Styles has been a staple of WWE PPVs since making his debut for the company back in 2016, and it seems highly unlikely that The Phenomenal One won't make some sort of appearance on Sunday night.

There are a number of ways Styles could earn himself a place on Team SmackDown, the most obvious of which is a member being taken out before the match starts, forcing Paige and Shane McMahon to find a replacement.

Given Randy Orton's tendencies to attack Rey Mysterio in recent weeks, having The Viper attack his nemesis before the big match shouldn't be ruled out.

There is also the possibility that an enraged Styles goes on a rampage himself and forces McMahon to place him on the team.

1 / 5 NEXT