WWE Survivor Series 2018: Confirmed teams and captains for RAW and SmackDown Live

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 241 // 07 Nov 2018, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's the one time of the year!

Survivor Series 2018 has begun with a build of only two episodes in total. It comes as a surprise because Survivor Series is usually viewed as the fourth most important PPV of the year. However, with so many specials squeezed in between October to November beginning, WWE has had to compromise with the build.

This hasn't stopped them from making some very interesting teams, however. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin made the announcements about the inter-brand Men and Women's traditional Survivor Series match-ups.

While it was initially believed that there would be no Tag Team elimination match, it was confirmed on 6th November episode of SmackDown Live that there would, in fact, be a tag team elimination match. However, with it being less spoken about, there is a possibility that it's put as a special attraction match on the Kick-off show.

Without going any further, let's begin with the Survivor Series teams announced so far:

RAW

Men's team

Captain: Baron Corbin (not competing)

Team members: Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, TBA, TBA

With Elias having beaten Dolph Ziggler on the 5th November episode of RAW, there's a high chance he becomes a part of team RAW. Bobby Lashley or Finn Balor are likely going to be the final team member.

Kurt Angle failed to become team captain after losing to Drew McIntyre on 5th November.

Women's team

Captain: Alexa Bliss (not competing due to injury)

Team members: TBA

RAW has a multitude of superstars to choose a team from. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Nia Jax and Ember Moon are the best five that they could pick but Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Tamina and Dana Brooke too. However, the latter four are unlikely picks.

Tag Team

Captains: TBA

Team Members: TBA

SmackDown Live

Men's team

Captain(s): Daniel Bryan and The Miz

Team members: Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy to earn the final spot. Randy Orton was surprisingly excluded. It comes as a shock because he has the best Survivor Series experience and record on the entire roster.

Women's team

Captain: Charlotte Flair (not confirmed)

Team members: Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, and Sonya DeVille

Quite a strong team, considering Becky Lynch is in a bigger match. Charlotte Flair naturally, is the perfect captain and having Asuka will be a huge boost to the team as she was sole survivor for team RAW last year!

Tag Team

Captains: The Usos

Team Members: The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA

The Usos defeated The New Day to become the team captains. They instantly gave a show of respect after the match, acknowledging the intensity of their rivalry and picked them for the SmackDown Live team.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com