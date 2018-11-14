×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Survivor Series 2018: Full match-card predictions and analysis

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.96K   //    14 Nov 2018, 17:21 IST

Who will win the big one this Sunday?
Who will win the big one this Sunday?

There's no denying that WWE were successful in bringing some legitimate excitement to this Sunday's epic Survivor Series event live from the Staples Center.

While AJ Styles was scheduled to lock horns with Brock Lesnar in a headlining act, Daniel Bryan's shocking heel turn to win the WWE Championship has taken the internet by storm.

With Charlotte also replacing Becky Lynch in her highly anticipated encounter with Ronda Rousey, the unfortunate alterations seem to be very promising, as well.

Since a total of eight matches have been announced for the stellar event, Survivor Series promises to be a night of high-octane action and entertainment.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and throw light on the matches that will transpire and how the night might end in Staples Center.

Here are the full match-card predictions and analysis for Survivor Series.

#1 Buddy Murphy (C) Vs. Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Championship

This could be phenomenal
This could be phenomenal

Starting off with a match that has all the ingredients to deliver a classic at this Sunday's Survivor Series in the Staples Center.

Buddy Murphy's epic victory at WWE Super Show-Down garnered him various accolades from his peers and the fans from all over the world.

Since Drake Maverick remained unimpressed with Cedric Alexander after his loss to Murphy, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese contested in a brilliant encounter to decide the #1 Contender.

Considering that Ali got the better off Nese to earn the spot, the former would be looking to get his hands on the prize after failing to defeat Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34.

While I'm very excited to see what these two can bring to the table considering that they have brought the house down on multiple occasions, it's unlikely that the Juggernaut will drop the title so soon.

The Heart of 205 Live will take the Cruiserweight Champion to his limits this Sunday, but might eventually fail to get the job done. I'm going with Buddy Murphy to retain this Sunday.

Prediction: Buddy Murphy retains the Cruiserweight Championship

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 New Day Authors of Pain Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
Abid Khan
ANALYST
get busy living or get busy dying.
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking: How WWE should book Survivor Series this...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why you should be excited about WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: The perfect 5 for Team Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Facts Ahead of Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning major Survivor Series event? 
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the full match-card 
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Confirmed teams and captains...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs. Smackdown Live: Which Was Better? (29th, 30th...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us