WWE Survivor Series 2018: Full match-card predictions and analysis

Who will win the big one this Sunday?

There's no denying that WWE were successful in bringing some legitimate excitement to this Sunday's epic Survivor Series event live from the Staples Center.

While AJ Styles was scheduled to lock horns with Brock Lesnar in a headlining act, Daniel Bryan's shocking heel turn to win the WWE Championship has taken the internet by storm.

With Charlotte also replacing Becky Lynch in her highly anticipated encounter with Ronda Rousey, the unfortunate alterations seem to be very promising, as well.

Since a total of eight matches have been announced for the stellar event, Survivor Series promises to be a night of high-octane action and entertainment.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and throw light on the matches that will transpire and how the night might end in Staples Center.

Here are the full match-card predictions and analysis for Survivor Series.

#1 Buddy Murphy (C) Vs. Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Championship

This could be phenomenal

Starting off with a match that has all the ingredients to deliver a classic at this Sunday's Survivor Series in the Staples Center.

Buddy Murphy's epic victory at WWE Super Show-Down garnered him various accolades from his peers and the fans from all over the world.

Since Drake Maverick remained unimpressed with Cedric Alexander after his loss to Murphy, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese contested in a brilliant encounter to decide the #1 Contender.

Considering that Ali got the better off Nese to earn the spot, the former would be looking to get his hands on the prize after failing to defeat Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34.

While I'm very excited to see what these two can bring to the table considering that they have brought the house down on multiple occasions, it's unlikely that the Juggernaut will drop the title so soon.

The Heart of 205 Live will take the Cruiserweight Champion to his limits this Sunday, but might eventually fail to get the job done. I'm going with Buddy Murphy to retain this Sunday.

Prediction: Buddy Murphy retains the Cruiserweight Championship

