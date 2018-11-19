WWE Survivor Series 2018: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, winners, video highlights and analysis

Ronda Rousey took on Charlotte at Survivor Series

Becky Lynch was supposed to be part of this match before injury forced her on the sidelines and she named Charlotte Flair as her replacement, this meant that the match that was rumored to be part of WrestleMania 35 now takes place as part of Survivor Series.

Charlotte drew first blood when she punched Rousey straight in the face, but she knew who she was fighting and the match turned into a legit shot as the two women looked to get the upper hand.

Rousey used her power advantage to try to go for her modified Samoan Drop, but Charlotte fought out and changed it into a pin. It was obvious that both women had done their homework on one another and both had answers to all of the questions they were asked but a spot in the corner seemed to ground Rousey.

The former UFC Champion was sent face first into the turnbuckle before Charlotte began to target her legs in the hopes that her finisher would be easier to lock in. The turnbuckle move busted Rousey open as she spat out blood whilst also fighting out of a submission from Charlotte.

Rousey desperately went for an armbar over the ropes in an attempt to weaken Charlotte, but when she climbed to the top rope, The Queen once again took advantage but Rousey incredibly rolled into another armbar, but the two women then exchanged pin attempts before Charlotte turned the move into a Boston Crab.

The former Women's Champion went for Natural Selection but was caught into another armbar which weakened her arm even further, but this didn't prevent her from going for her moonsault, which was countered. Charlotte hit a spear from out of nowhere for a near fall, before Charlotte locked in the figure four.

Rousey then delivered Piper's Pit and tried to lock in the armbar but Charlotte rolled to the outside and when Rousey went to chase her on the outside she was attacked with a kendo stick.

Charlotte broke the Kendo Stick on Rousey before she threw her back into the ring and continued the assault before she then attempted to use a chair but the referee managed to talk her down.

The referee put the chair in front of Rousey and Charlotte rolled into the ring and hit Natural Selection onto the chair, which Rousey took fully in the face.

Charlotte refused to back down and put the chair around Rousey's head before stamping on her throat, which was when the referees finally came out and forced Charlotte to back off.