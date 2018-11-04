WWE Survivor Series 2018: The Perfect 5 For Team SmackDown Live

SmackDown is filled with some great wrestlers

With Crown Jewel out of the way, WWE fans and wrestlers can take a sigh of relief and gear up for the best event at the end of the year, Survivor Series.

Survivor Series is one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views and features wrestlers from both brands who go head-to-head rather than in the conventional matches where wrestlers from their respective brands fight each other.

Known as one of the big four pay-per-views, Survivor Series 2018 is already shaping up very well and will feature some great matches where champions from both brands will face each other.

Apart from matches between champions from both brands, the most popular match is that between teams comprising members of both the brands. The 5-on-5 traditional elimination match is probably one of the most anticipated matches each year.

With Team Raw poised to take on Team SmackDown for the event, we will surely witness one heck of a match as both brands are packed with some world class superstars.

Survivor Series is only about two weeks away, so let’s take a look at 5 men who can make up the best possible team for SmackDown Live.

#5 Shane McMahon – Captain

The Best in the World?

Surprise Surprise!

Shane McMahon led Team SmackDown last year during their face off with Kurt Angle’s Team Raw. McMahon was the last man to be eliminated in the match at the hands of his brother-in-law Triple H as Raw romped to victory on the back of Braun Strowman.

McMahon surprised everyone, including most probably himself too, by winning the World Cup and robbing deserving players of the title. This was however done to start a feud between Raw’s Acting General Manager Baron Corbin and Shane McMahon ahead of Survivor Series.

Shane’s return to TV just before Crown Jewel was also planted since SmackDown’s General Manager Paige could not travel to the Kingdom and Shane had to represent the blue brand there.

Therefore, there is little doubt that Shane will once again be a part of Team SmackDown and most probably lead it too as he is the Commissioner of SmackDown.

