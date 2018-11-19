WWE Survivor Series 2018: Traditional Women's Survivor Series match, winners, video highlights and analysis

The women kicked off this year's Survivor Series

The women's Elimination match kicked off Survivor Series and it was easily drenched in controversy, Natalya and Ruby Riott were removed from the match as part of the kickoff show since the two women couldn't get along which left two places on the Raw Women's team and one on the SmackDown team to be determined as part of the show.

Ahead of the match, Bliss announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks would be added to Raw, whilst Naomi revealed that Mandy Rose was now on the SmackDown team.

Family members Tamina and Naomi kicked off the match but after Naomi's speed took over the momentum, the brawl ensued and Naomi was then eliminated by Tamina, but she showboated for a little too long since Carmella then rolled Tamina up and decided to have a Dance Break.

Nia Jax came into the ring and The Princess of Staten Island then tagged in Mandy Rose to take on The Irresistible Force and somehow managed to floor her with a flying knee. Mickie James came in for Raw and gained the upper hand over Mandy Rose, but Asuka tagged in and the momentum switched when she hit the hip attack.

Sasha and Bayley worked together for the first time in the match before James got the tag and looked to eliminate Sonya Deville, but after a missed Mick Kick led to a spear followed by a flying knee before Rose eliminated the former Women's Champion.

Bayley went on to eliminate Carmella with a Bayley to Belly before Banks tagged in and forced Rose to tap to the Bank Statement. Bayley and Deville then went move for move but a pin attempt was split up by Nia Jax and the women then brawled both inside and outside the ring.

Bayley and Sonya Deville brawled on the outside and were unable to get back into the ring to meet the ten count so they were counted out of the match. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax remained for team Raw whilst Asuka was alone on Team SmackDown as the match turned into a handicap for the blue brand.

Asuka looked to lock in the Asuka Lock on Sasha a number of times, but she ate double knees in the corner before Jax pushed Sasha off the top rope and then into the Asuka Lock where she was forced to tap.

Jax then delivered a number of leg drops to Asuka followed by a Samoan Drop before pinning The Empress of Tomorrow and picking up the win for Team Raw.