WWE Survivor Series 2020: 5 Botches you probably missed 

The penultimate WWE pay-per-view of the year took over The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida last night on a night that saw The Undertaker bow out after three decades at the helm of WWE at Survivor Series.

It was also a night that saw Monday Night RAW come out on top in the battle for brand dominance at Survivor Series as The Miz, the men and women's teams, and Bobby Lashley all came out on top in their respective head-to-head matches.

Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and The Street Profits were able to pull back the deficit but in the end, it was the red brand that reigned supreme at this year's Survivor Series. Whilst this year's show is one that the WWE Universe will never forget, here are some of the more awkward moments that the WWE roster is hoping went unnoticed.

#5. The Gobbledy Gooker loses a foot at Survivor Series

Last night not only marked three decades since the debut of The Undertaker, but it also marked three decades since The Gobbledy Gooker finally hatched at Survivor Series back in 1990.

To mark the occasion, R-Truth invited the star back and even showed his historic debut, before the turkey was able to take advantage of a distraction and roll Truth up to become 24/7 Champion for the first time.

Whilst Gooker was running away, he managed to lose one of his feet and had to stop to pick it up and then hop the rest of the way. Later in the night, Akira Tozawa was able to trick the Gooker into stopping for birdseed so that he could pin him to become a seven-time Champion. Truth then won his title back from Tozawa by hitting him around the head with a bag of birdseed to become an impressive 45-time 24/7 Champion at Survivor Series.