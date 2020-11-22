WWE Survivor Series 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Asuka vs. Sasha Banks 

Over the years, Sasha Banks and Asuka have had some interesting feuds, but this is the first time the two women have collided with brand supremacy on the line. Banks is a former five-time RAW Women's Champion and more commonly associated with the Red brand. But at Survivor Series The Boss will be representing SmackDown in her match against The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka's reign as the RAW Women's Champion began at SummerSlam where she defeated Sasha Banks. Banks, on the other hand, won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell and was able to retain her title against Bayley a few weeks ago on the Blue brand to set up an interesting match at Survivor Series.

Even though there are no Championships on the line as part of Survivor Series, there are still several combustible elements in this match.

#5. Sasha Banks takes the win for SmackDown at Survivor Series

Asuka has been the reigning RAW Women's Champion since SummerSlam where she defeated 'The Boss' Sasha Banks to win the title.

Asuka has already proved that she is the most dominant woman on RAW, but this weekend she has to defeat a woman from SmackDown. Over the years, Banks has proved that she's able to defeat Asuka when the stakes are at their highest and it could be her time tonight.

Banks have only recently won the SmackDown Women's Championship and is looking over her shoulder at a number of challengers heading at present, so a win for her at Survivor Series would be a huge boost.

The Boss has been the target of Carmella in recent weeks, but she may not be the only woman who interferes in the match on Sunday, and a win at Survivor Series would send a direct message to both Carmella and the SmackDown Women's locker room.