WWE Survivor Series 2021: 5 statistics that you need to know 

The Royal Rumble may be seen as the pay-per-view where the numbers matter the most, but Survivor Series is also heavily reliant on facts and figures.

Over the years there have been many records set and broken as part of WWE's November pay-per-view, with many of the current roster being sole survivors.

WWE @WWE



🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on The #SurvivorSeries field is set.🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else! The #SurvivorSeries field is set.🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/PSm5flwVsk

The likes of Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Asuka, Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler are all former sole survivors. While there are many more who have recently been released.

Randy Orton and The Undertaker hold some of the biggest records at Survivor Series, but many more could be added as part of this year's show.

#5. Jeff Hardy is the only sole survivor who will be competing in the traditional Survivor Series match

As noted above, there are many current WWE Superstars who have been sole survivors in the annual match. Jeff Hardy is the only man who will be looking to add to his tally this weekend as Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are set to compete in head-to-head matches.

Kofi Kingston is currently taking time away from the company after his wife welcomed their third child, whilst Dolph Ziggler hasn't been chosen for the match despite being the sole survivor twice.

Asuka is also currently out injured but it was rumored that the former Women's Champion was set to return and be added to the match, but WWE official Sonya Deville chose Toni Storm instead.

Interestingly, the company was looking to add experience to the teams this year and only chose former World Champions over on RAW since there could have been an entire team made up of former winners.

Jeff Hardy will be joining King Woods, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and a mystery fifth star as part of the traditional Survivor Series match this weekend.

Hardy was the sole survivor for his team more than two decades ago as part of Survivor Series in 2000. The Charismatic Enigma was able to eliminate both The Godfather and Christian in order to become the sole survivor for his team that day.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell