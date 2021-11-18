WWE Survivor Series - 5 major betrayals that could shake up the current landscape 

There's no better site than WWE Survivor Series 2021 for a whole bunch of betrayals to take place. The nature of the event is such that pairings can continually implode and lead to infighting!

This is precisely why we love sports entertainment so much, isn't it? Can you imagine a football match, where someone from the back runs to the field to betray his teammate, helping the other team win? WWE Survivor Series and sports entertainment are truly unique!

So here are the five likeliest betrayals we could potentially see at WWE Survivor Series. Be sure to chime in with your comments, thoughts, and views right below.

#5 WWE Survivor Series betrayal - Xavier Woods costs Big E his win

Blake Oestriecher @BOestriecher #WWE I do genuinely think this would be fun: Xavier Woods wins the Royal Rumble and has to pick between Reigns and his boy Big E. Also the added the element of Woods trying to become the 3rd New Day member to be world champ. #WWE Raw #SmackDown I do genuinely think this would be fun: Xavier Woods wins the Royal Rumble and has to pick between Reigns and his boy Big E. Also the added the element of Woods trying to become the 3rd New Day member to be world champ. #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWE

Usually, when a superstar wins the King of the Ring tournament, it means that the company has picked him for an extended run. It did not happen as much with Corbin, but things could be rectified with Xavier Woods. Maybe if he turns on Big E, allowing Roman Reigns to pick up a win at WWE Survivor Series, the game could change for good, massively.

It could also set up a potential Xavier Woods vs. Kofi Kingston feud following-Survivor Series. It's a weird sight indeed to see a babyface King of the Ring because the gimmick in itself is so very ridiculous. Woods has played a babyface for so very long that it may finally be time for him to turn heel.

Imagine the collective gasp if Xavier Woods becomes the reason for Roman Reigns' victory in the Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series. It will also protect the WWE Champion, even if he loses the match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy