WWE Survivor Series and beyond: 3 teams who wore similar attire in a "show of solidarity"

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series opened with a fantastic Women's WarGames match. One of the main highlights of said match was the entrance of Damage CTRL. In what is commonly referred to by pro wrestling commentators as a "show of solidarity," all four members of the group came out wearing masks similar to the one their teammate Asuka usually rocks.

So, this got us thinking, "This has happened before, yeah?" Then, we looked it up, and, yeah, it's happened before.

So, here are three times (two of which happened at Survivor Series 1993, weirdly enough) multi-person teams dressed up like each other in a "show of solidarity."

#3. WWE Survivor Series 1993 - The Four Doinks

We're not gonna lie, folks. WWE Survivor Series 1993 was a really fun show - but it was also really weird. One of the featured matches was the team of Bam Bam Bigelow, Bastion Booger (yep, that was his name), and the Headshrinkers against... the Four Doinks.

For those of you who are not familiar with who "Doink" is, here's a quick recap. Doink was originally an "evil" clown and one of the most underrated heels in WWE history. Like all good heels, Doink (originally portrayed by the late, great Matt Bourne) eventually became a fan favorite. And that's when he started feuding with the Beast from the East.

For whatever reason, Doink himself wasn't on his Survivor Series team that year. However, those actually on the team - The Bushwhackers and Men on a Mission (Mo and Mabel) - came to the match in clown makeup.

Obviously, it was to show solidarity with their friend Doink, but let's be honest - what better way to unsettle your opponent than dressing like a clown? Apparently, it worked, as Team Doink picked up the victory against Team Bigelow.

#2. WWE Survivor Series 1993 - The Hart Family

That same night, the team of Shawn Michaels and his "Knights" took on the Hart Family. That team consisted of Bret "Hitman" Hart, his brother Owen Hart, and his lesser-known brothers Bruce and Keith.

This match was originally supposed to be the Harts against Jerry "The King" Lawler and his "Knights" - but due to a personal legal issue, Lawler couldn't be part of the match. Therefore, he was replaced by a returning Shawn Michaels (he would go on months later to have his legendary ladder match with Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X).

Bret, Owen, Bruce, and Keith all entered the match wearing Bret's classic pink and black ring gear.

While the Harts would go on to win the match, Owen would be the only family member eliminated. This would ultimately set off the classic feud between the brothers that would carry on to the aforementioned WWE WrestleMania X. But, at the beginning of the show, the Harts stood solid wearing the Pink & Black Attack.

#1. Bash at the Beach 1996 - Sting, Lex Luger, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage

If you weren't around for the genesis of the New World Order in WCW in the 1990s, you'd be forgiven just how big this match was. Sting, Lex Luger, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage taking on Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and their mystery "third man" partner was the biggest thing in pro wrestling at the time.

Despite the fact that "The Outsiders" were just two guys, they somehow managed to hold the entire WCW roster in a grip of fear. Probably because they did this to Rey Mysterio:

This match - in fact, this entire feud - was built up as WCW against an outside force hellbent on putting them out of business (basically, they were supposed to be WWE, which is ironic considering that it was WCW trying to put WWE out of business).

So, when the Total Package and the Macho Man hit the ring to defend their company (which sounds weird now in hindsight), they all donned the same facepaint as their partner, Sting. This was back when the Stinger was still in his "surfer" phase - or, at the very least, was beginning the process of morphing into his "Crow" persona.

At the time, Sting was the face of WCW (even despite the fact that Hulk Hogan was a part of the company) - and it made sense that the team representing said company would rally around him.

These are just three examples. Can you think of any others? Let us know in the comments section.

