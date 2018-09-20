WWE Survivor Series: Four themes the WWE could give the show

What will be the theme of this year's Survivor Series?

With the Summer officially over, the WWE will start to turn their attention to the final third of 2018, and their last remaining 'big four' show, Survivor Series.

The event has been one of the best PPVs of the year in the last few years, and a big reason for that is because the WWE has decided to give the night some sort of theme.

Last year's event, for example, saw the champions from each brand go one on one with each other in a battle for supremacy, providing fans with the opportunity to see matches that they wouldn't see at any other event, which is exactly what a big four event should do.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four possible themes the WWE could give us at this year's upcoming Survivor Series event.

#4 A battle for authority

Will Kurt Angle return to reclaim his job?

A few weeks ago on Raw, General Manager, Kurt Angle was given some time off by Stephanie McMahon, and control of the show was handed over to Baron 'Constable' Corbin.

Corbin has since abused his power at every given opportunity, and it is surely only a matter of time before Angle returns to try and win back his position.

While there is the prospect of a Kurt Angle Vs Baron Corbin match later down the line, a better idea might be to have a Team Corbin Vs Team Angle match at Survivor Series, with both men fighting for their respective teams.

This could be similar to the Eric Bischoff and Stone Cold feud from Survivor Series 2003, with both men selecting their best teams for the match-up.

This would also be a nice way to bring together several of Raw's ongoing mid-card feuds as well.

