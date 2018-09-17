WWE Survivor Series: Predicting the entire match card after Hell in a Cell

Survivor Series is one of the biggest events of the WWE year

Now that the door has been closed on Hell in a Cell, the WWE Universe will begin to look ahead to the coming months, and specifically, Survivor Series.

With the WWE holding Evolution next month, and the upcoming Super Show Down network special, the next traditional PPV to take place involving the main-roster will be Survivor Series, which will take place in November.

The event has proved to be one of the WWE's most entertaining over recent years, with last year's brand supremacy storyline going down a treat.

That being said, I'm going to predict that the WWE doesn't decide to go down exactly the same route this year, instead, they will hold a few select Raw Vs SmackDown matches on the card while still allowing their main rivalries to dominate.

With that in mind, let's take a rather optimistic shot at predicting the card for this year's Survivor Series.

#1 Pre-Show: Team Raw tag-teams (The Ascension, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The B Team, Rhyno and Heath Slater, Titus WorldWide) Vs Team SmackDown tag-teams (Sanity, The New Day, The Usos, Rusev Day, The Bar)

The New Day could lead Team SmackDown into action

The WWE is in love with these big Tag Team matches at Survivor Series and in fairness, they are an excellent way of getting superstars on the card who wouldn't otherwise be on there.

The biggest issue here, however, is that the SmackDown tag-team division has a lot more quality than the Raw one, though, the WWE could easily remedy that by having some in fighting take place on the SmackDown side of things.

