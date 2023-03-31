Former WWE tag team set to return after 2 years at WrestleMania 39? Taking a look at their wrestling contributions

WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39 are in full flow. Multiple celebrities will appear at the event to embellish the proceedings at The Showcase of The Immortals. Joining them at the April extravaganza could be a tag team who are currently performing in All Elite Wrestling.

Before joining WWE, cruiserweights Gurvinder and Harvinder Sihra worked in Canadian promotions. The five-time ECCW tag team champions impressed WWE with their performance, and they joined NXT in 2016. They were promoted to the main roster as managers to Jinder Mahal, following which the Bollywood Boyz were dubbed 'The Singh Brothers,' with Gurvinder as ‘Sunil’ and Harvinder as ‘Samir.’

The Bollywood Boyz were let go by WWE in 2021 after a brief feud with R-Truth based on the now-defunct 24/7 Championship. The following year, they joined All Elite Wrestling and frequently appeared on flagship shows and dark matches. The team was last seen fighting against Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker and Matt Mernard on the March 15 episode of AEW Rampage.

WrestleMania 39 could be when the indie tag team champions return to WWE after two long years, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity. In a recent Twitter post, the Bollywood Boyz were seen taking a selfie with the caption "Bollywood Goes Hollywood." Conclusions were made based on the use of their moniker with the setting for WrestleMania this year.

The Bollywood Boyz's possible WrestleMania 39 appearance in the stands could be full of pomp and show. The real-life brothers' goofy antics can energize the audience. WWE may even plan a segment featuring the duo alongside notable celebrities like Becky G and Snoop Dogg.

WrestleMania 39: How did The Bollywood Boyz make an impact in WWE?

The Singh Brothers are mostly known for their time supporting former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Yet, they are two of the most impressive superstars with high-flying capabilities.

They defeated Tony Nese and Drew Gulak in their debut tag team match. Later, after splitting with Jinder Mahal due to the 2019 Draft, they regularly competed in 205 Live as a solid heel tag team.

With their WrestleMania 39 appearance seemingly confirmed, it remains to be seen what the brothers will have in store for the event.

