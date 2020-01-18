WWE teases debut of legendary tag team after filing trademark

With Royal Rumble just weeks away, WWE has begun preparations for their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. The Show of Shows will likely see some of the most eagerly awaited matches in WWE as well as some one-off matches.

One match that we could witness at WrestleMania later this year could involve the legendary WCW tag team, Harlem Heat - the team of Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray.

As per WrestlingInc, WWE have filed a trademark for the Harlem Heat name, which perhaps indicates that we could see them in a WWE ring soon. The WWE Hall of Famers have never wrestled in the company, but could make their debut later this year at WrestleMania 36.

At last month's TLC show, The Revival interrupted Booker T during the pre-show and have since teased a match with Booker T even warning them on the WWE Backstage show recently.

"You know what, me and my big brother, we're talking about it, we're going to be discussing that. I've got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder - don't get jacked up, sucka!"

Booker T even spoke about a possible match against The Revival on his podcast, where he said that he would be interested in a return at the Royal Rumble, and then challenge The Revival as well.

