Big hint that top WWE Superstars could possibly join AEW soon

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Vince McMahon convince them to stay in WWE?

Several top WWE Superstars could be on their way out of the company in 2020, and one of the biggest names to possibly leave is The Revival. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, who have been a tag team in WWE since 2014, could leave the company as their contracts are set to expire later this year.

There have been rumors linking them with a switch to WWE's newest rivals AEW, and it seems that rumor will not go away anytime soon. Now, WrestlingInc are reporting that the tag team, who recently filed for trademarks, used the same lawyer as Cody Rhodes, Jim Ross, and Arn Anderson to file these trademarks.

Incidentally, all three are a part of AEW - Cody being the executive vice president and a wrestler, Ross commentating and a senior advisor, and Anderson being Cody's personal advisor on the show.

Also Read: The Revival says goodbye for a while

The Revival's contract expires in April of this year, and they could join AEW and feature on their shows immediately after the expiry of their contracts. They filed for trademarks recently, namely "#FTRKO" and "Shatter Machine"

The duo have reportedly been offered new contracts by WWE, but they haven't yet signed it, which has led to a lot of speculation regarding their future with the company.

Also Read: WWE reportedly offer new deals to two soon-to-be free agents

Dawson's recent tweet, where he said that it was time for them to "go away for a while" to figure things out, was a major hint that the tag team duo could be saying goodbye to WWE. But he did follow up with this tweet, giving some clarity on the situation:

I’ve had many friends & fans ask me about this. I should’ve clarified, I’m taking a break from social media. I apologize for that vague tweet, but I do appreciate EVERYONE’S support. Everything I do is for my family. I only want the best for them. They’re my #1.



Thank you.#FTR https://t.co/w0R0qYlRte — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 13, 2020

We will have to wait and see what The Revival do in the near future, and if they indeed leave WWE to join AEW.