WWE teases new name for Edge on SmackDown?

On SmackDown this week, Edge faced Sheamus in a highly anticipated contest by the WWE Universe. In what was rumored to be The Rated R Superstar's last match in the promotion, he put on a brilliant display to defeat The Celtic Warrior, which delighted wrestling fans around the world.

While Edge's victory overshadowed other events on the blue brand, it seems WWE has teased a new name for the 25-year wrestling veteran. Moments before the match could begin, commentator Michael Cole referred to the 49-year-old as 'God of War.'

This new name given to The Ultimate Opportunist aligns with his upcoming role in the Disney+ show, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In the show, Edge will play the role of Ares, known to be the ancient God of War in Greek mythology. While this new name is only a part of his upcoming show for now, it could change in the future.

Expand Tweet

Considering it is likely Edge will continue wrestling in the foreeable future, there is a huge possibility now he will come out with this new God of War gimmick. This new potential name will also suit his character well since his past aligns well with it. It will be interesting to see the response he generates if he comes out with this new gimmick.

Beth Phoenix commented on Edge's 25th anniversary in WWE

Not many wrestlers can claim to have a glorious career that has lasted 25 years in wrestling's top promotion. This assures Edge is indeed in an exclusive club. Ahead of his 25th anniversary celebration and match against Sheamus, his wife, Beth Phoenix, spoke about the moment.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, Phoenix mentioned this week's SmackDown was an emotional moment for many reasons. She also added that since her kids were now grown up, they too could immerse in the experience of such a surreal moment. Phoenix said:

"It's extremely emotional for so many reasons," Phoenix said. "The biggest thing I think is because this was such an impossibility and now here were are three, almost four years into Adam's return. And just kind of checking off his bucket list things that he wants to do and going up on his own terms. This time has a flow, a lot has happened. We're just so excited and our children are older so I feel like they can immerse in the experience. I'm just so happy for him."

Expand Tweet

In what was indeed an emotional moment, the 49-year-old performed really well to beat Sheamus. While rumors of the former's retirement did do the rounds before this match, he later confirmed he was unsure about the same. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Rated R Superstar.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here