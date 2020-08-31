WWE teases tension between Seth Rollins and Murphy after huge loss at Payback 2020

At WWE Payback 2020, Seth Rollins and Murphy teamed up to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik. A small mistake from Murphy ended up costing his team the match as Dominik picked his first PPV victory in WWE. Following the match, it was evident that Seth Rollins wasn't pleased and the show successfully teased slight tension between the Monday Night Messiah and his disciple.

Seth Rollins and Murphy worked well in the match and came across as a good tag team. The same can be said for Rey and Dominik Mysterio who also showcased incredible chemistry between them. Dominik started attacking the opponents as soon as the bell rang.

Both teams took turn in taking control over their bout. Given the history shared between all the Superstars involved, the story-telling was quite fantastic. Towards the end of the match, Seth Rollins was dominating the in-ring encounter. He held Rey Mysterio and demanded Murphy to kick him in the head. However, Murphy ended up kicking Rollins, and the latter was sent out of the ring.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio used his opportunity to tag Dominik. The latter came back inside the ring and immediately hit Muprhy with a 619. He quickly followed that up with a Frog Splash and then pinned Murphy to win the match alongside his father.

The result obviously frustrated Seth Rollins who stared at Murphy as the latter silently hoped that he is not the next prey of the Monday Night Messiah. We have previously seen Murphy hesitating to follow Rollins' orders when it came down to attack Aleister Black in his eye. But this time, it is Seth Rollins who is angry, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Murphy on WWE RAW.

What's next for Seth Rollins?

Earlier last week, WWE confirmed that Seth Rollins would lock horns with Rey Mysterio in a Single's Match on WWE RAW immediately after Payback. Both Superstars are expected to engage in an intense, personal battle as Rey Would look to put an end to his feud with Seth Rollins.

The rivalry between these two Superstars has been going on for a long time. From brutal injuries to involving family members, WWE have done a lot with this storyline. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will mean for their ongoing feud on WWE RAW.