3 ways WWE can use the ThunderDome to boost their weekly shows

Last week saw WWE move their programming from the Performance Center to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, converting it into WWE Thunderdome. This new location has been able to bring in decent viewership for WWE and, if used well, Thunderdome can prove vital in boosting the quality of the content that Vince and Co. deliver every week.

In this article, we take a look at how WWE can use the ThunderDome to boost their weekly shows.

#1. Using the Thunderdome LED screens only for special entrances

Using the fan LEDs should be limited to entrances of some superstars only

While WWE is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we witness better entrances in Thunderdome, one particular issue that has stood out is their use of virtual fan screens for every entrance. Sure, using all those screens can add to the effect, but this concept should be really only be reserved just for particular wrestlers, such as The Fiend. For other wrestlers, either this idea should be given up entirely, or should be brought out only on PPVs.

Fans have always been an integral part of the wrestling industry, and while a fan can't smooch Angel Garza under the current circumstances, we can have the Street Profits making their way their way through the virtual crowd. Thunderdome is a testament of how trying something new has been beneficial for WWE, and trying something new with the entrances in the Thunderdome will surely be a welcome change to the monotonous presentation that was delivered in the Performance Center.

Basically - let's see those fans during entrances, WWE!

#2. Virtual confrontations between wrestlers

SHIELD walking through the crowd

Remember the good old days when wrestlers not only used to make their entrances through the WWE Universe but, at times, even deliver promos while being surrounded by the fans? While the fans aren't present physically now, WWE can still involve the virtual audience by incorporating the concept of virtual confrontations.

This concept isn't entirely new, as we have seen heels communicating via Titantron to avoid any physical interaction with their rival. WWE can take this a step further by having a wrestler interrupt his rival's promo by joining the Thunderdome as a virtual fan, before waging a war of words with him.

This concept will make more sense than the virtual confrontation through Titantron, as it will establish the idea of both wrestlers being in different places. Also, someone like Daniel Bryan or Edge, who has not been physically present, can get back into the thick of things this way, building up to his matches from approximately a month before he is even actually present in the Thunderdome.

#3. Reviving the hacker storyline

Time to bring back the hacker

Remember the hacker that WWE was involving in angles for weeks, before just forgetting about them?

WWE did a really great job on this gimmick to start with and building the intrigue around the reveal of the hacker. But, for reasons unknown, the storyline seemed to be completely dropped. All hope is not lost though, and with WWE ushering into a new virtual era with the inception of Thunderdome, this may be the best time to revive the Hacker gimmick.

Kayfabe aside, WWE can also use this idea to avoid controversial imagery from the fans' side by blacking out the screen, causing intentional glitches, or even allowing a hacker image or video to replace the particular screen. In kayfabe, this will act as efficiently as the sightings of Bray Wyatt's puppets last year, before he eventually made his in-ring debut. It's a very subtle move that fans still pick up on.

The hacker storyline was too good to be scrapped, and WWE should revive it using this unique approach. Whether or not it is merged with The Retribution storyline is something that is left to the reader's discretion.

What are your thoughts on WWE using the Thunderdome as a tool to boost their ratings, dear readers? Be sure to voice your opinion in the comments box!