WWE title change, Charlotte Flair out of Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes is back? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be live from EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA. The show will be the final stop before Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025. Additionally, Money in the Bank ladder match qualifying matches are scheduled to take place.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Fraxiom may dethrone The Street Profits as WWE Tag Team Champions

On SmackDown this week, Street Profits are set to lock horns against Fraxiom in a WWE Tag Team Championship match. Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated multiple teams, including Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, to get this title shot.

In a surprising twist, fans might see a new Champion when Fraxiom may dethrone the Profits as Tag Team Champions. The only reason Triple H may pull this move as it brings more attention from the fans in the tag team division of SmackDown.

#4. Bianca Belair might return to the show

It's been almost a month since Bianca Belair hasn't been part of WWE television. The last time EST wrestled in the squared circle was WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a loss to IYO SKY in a triple-threat bout. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Belair's return.

However, it's conceivable that Bianca may return to WWE SmackDown tonight as the company is officially promoting her to appear. Though nothing is guaranteed, as cards are subject to change even at the last moment.

#3. Charlotte Flair might fail to qualify for the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match

Charlotte Flair will face Zelina Vega & Giulia in a triple-threat bout, with the winner qualifying for the forthcoming Women's traditional MITB ladder match. Indeed, the Queen is the biggest name in this match, but despite this, fans could see a surprise when Charlotte might fail to qualify in this match.

We saw Becky Lynch also suffer a loss and won't be part of this match. Instead, Roxanne Perez manages to qualify. So, the company might follow the equivalent strategy in this scenario when Giulia may qualify and Flair fails.

#2. Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton can come face-to-face

Cody Rhodes is also yet to make his return on WWE television since WrestleMania 41 Night 2. The American Nightmare was earlier promoted to appear on the blue brand last week, but still he wasn't part of the show.

However, Rhodes may finally return to the Friday Night Show tonight and might confront Randy Orton. A feud between these two stars has been hinted at numerous times but has yet to unfold.

It's crucial to note that, similar to Bianca Belair, Rhodes is also advertised on the official site, but there is no 100% confirmation yet regarding his comeback.

#1. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes may cost Aleister Black the Money in the Bank Qualifiers

Aleister Black has all the momentum on his side, and now he is set to clash against LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura for the MITB qualifying match. With the recent developments between the Miz, Carmelo Hayes, and Black, it's possible that the heel stars may cost Black this qualifying match.

This move aids the Stamford-based promotion to escalate the rivalry of the former NXT Champion against the A-Lister and Melo.

