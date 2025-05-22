Big news on Cody Rhodes after he no-showed WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes' continued absence from WWE since his WrestleMania 41 loss to John Cena has left everyone perplexed. Amid this, The American Nightmare has been spotted in Orlando, enjoying his time off away from the global juggernaut.

Cody was visibly distraught after losing his Undisputed Title at The Show of Shows. Though most expected him to address his loss and lay out his post-Mania plans soon after, Cody Rhodes has been away from the promotion's programming for over a month now. Moreover, despite being advertised for last week's SmackDown, he didn't make it to the show, leaving fans with more questions.

Now, a new picture of The American Nightmare has been circulating on the internet, where he can be spotted with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and a few others. The former Undisputed Champion posed standing outside the Epic Universe in Orlando, which is about two hours away from Tampa, Florida, where WWE would be hosting Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Check it out below:

Bully Ray addresses Cody Rhodes' WWE absence

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he missed seeing Cody on WWE's weekly programming. However, Ray added that this was a good thing as this was make his eventual return even more emotional for fans.

"We miss him, and that's a good thing. Where is Cody Rhodes? I don't want to see Cody right now, but that doesn't mean we don't miss him. Absence makes the heart grow fonder... Now, he's gone. We like Cody, and the kids like Cody, and the parents like Cody because the kids like Cody," said Bully Ray.

Only time will tell when WWE pulls the trigger on The American Nightmare's return. With Money in the Bank 2025 also around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if the company brings its biggest babyface back before or at the premium live event.

