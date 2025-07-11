WWE title change, Jimmy Uso out of Saturday Night’s Main Event, big heel turn? 4 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home episode of the blue brand ahead of Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event. This week, the Friday Night Show will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.
The Stamford-based promotion has announced that the show will feature Jelly Roll as the special guest. Additionally, several matches are already confirmed to take place.
In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on SmackDown before Evolution 2 & SNME.
#4. The Wyatt Sicks might dethrone The Street Profits
The Wyatt Sicks will get another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship against Street Profits. In their previous showdown, the match ended in a no-contest. However, this time, the Uncle Howdy faction might finally emerge at the top and become the new tag team champions.
This move will shake up the tag team division of SmackDown and could be a great way to push the horror faction ahead of SummerSlam 2025. If Wyatt Sicks fails again, there will be no point in giving them another title shot.
#3. Aleister Black might turn heel and send R-Truth packing
Aleister Black is set to lock horns against R-Truth in tonight's SmackDown. This match was declared official by the company last week. Black had already attacked Truth on the blue brand, and this match could serve as a vengeance for Ron Killings.
Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Aleister Black may turn heel and send R-Truth packing. This could allow the Stamford-based promotion to book Black more ruthlessly and to write Truth off television.
#2. Solo Sikoa might destroy Jimmy Uso before SNME
Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline are taking over SmackDown. The villainous faction destroyed Jacob Fatu last week. The Samoan Werewolf desperately needs someone on his side to take down Solo's faction.
One of the potential names is Jimmy Uso. Already, the company has announced that Jimmy will face Solo Sikoa for the US Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, on the SmackDown before SNME, Solo might pull off a big move by destroying the Big Jim before the NBC special event.
This attack will not only rule out Jacob's potential ally but also put the Jimmy vs Solo match at risk. If the OG Bloodline member failed to compete at SNME, then Jacob might potentially replace him, leading to a rematch between Solo and Jacob.
#1. Trish Stratus might make a final SmackDown appearance
At Evolution, Trish Stratus will face Tiffany Stratton in a WWE Women's Championship match. The Buff Barbie is all ready to defend the title against the legendary star. As tonight's show will be the final episode before the premium live event, Stratus might make an appearance on the show.
This could be done to generate more buzz for the all-women's PLE. Even a brawl could unfold between the champion and challenger ahead of their title bout.
