WWE TLC 2018: 4 Superstars who desperately need to win their match at TLC

Will Ambrose upstage the Architect?

WWE TLC is right around the corner and the card seems to have shaped up quite well. While the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar will not be defending his gold on the show, most other major Championships will be up for grabs on the show including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and RAW Women's Championship among others.

The three matches that everyone has their eyes on include: The WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, the IC Championship match which will see Seth Rollins defend the white belt against his former Shield-brother and the SmackDown Women's Championship match featuring Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Let us take a look at the Superstars who have to pick up a win at this event in order to maintain their momentum:

#4 Dean Ambrose

Brothers, no more!

While many fans have enjoyed it, I would say that Dean Ambrose's heel turn has been rather underwhelming considering the amount of anticipation it had garnered over time.

While the turn itself was quite enjoyable to watch, it has been the follow-up with has proved to be stale and unimpressive.

Instead of focusing the rivalry on the personal animosity between the brothers turned foes, WWE has instead decided to give Ambrose the role of a stereotypical heel degrading the crowd each week for some "cheap" heel heat.

Seth Rollins has been a constant backbone for RAW for the past year and will continue to do so regardless of if he holds the Intercontinental Championship or not.

For Ambrose, however, it is imperative to win the IC Championship by defeating Rollins and establish himself as the top heel on the red brand.

If Dean Ambrose losses to Seth Rollins, his already hampered heel run will further degrade and will leave him floundering in the lower mid-card for the near future.

