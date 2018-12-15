×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE TLC 2018: 4 Superstars who desperately need to win their match at TLC

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
475   //    15 Dec 2018, 21:48 IST

Will Ambrose upstage the Architect?
Will Ambrose upstage the Architect?

WWE TLC is right around the corner and the card seems to have shaped up quite well. While the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar will not be defending his gold on the show, most other major Championships will be up for grabs on the show including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and RAW Women's Championship among others.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The three matches that everyone has their eyes on include: The WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, the IC Championship match which will see Seth Rollins defend the white belt against his former Shield-brother and the SmackDown Women's Championship match featuring Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Let us take a look at the Superstars who have to pick up a win at this event in order to maintain their momentum:

#4 Dean Ambrose

Brothers, no more!
Brothers, no more!

While many fans have enjoyed it, I would say that Dean Ambrose's heel turn has been rather underwhelming considering the amount of anticipation it had garnered over time.

While the turn itself was quite enjoyable to watch, it has been the follow-up with has proved to be stale and unimpressive.

Instead of focusing the rivalry on the personal animosity between the brothers turned foes, WWE has instead decided to give Ambrose the role of a stereotypical heel degrading the crowd each week for some "cheap" heel heat.

Seth Rollins has been a constant backbone for RAW for the past year and will continue to do so regardless of if he holds the Intercontinental Championship or not.

Advertisement

For Ambrose, however, it is imperative to win the IC Championship by defeating Rollins and establish himself as the top heel on the red brand.

If Dean Ambrose losses to Seth Rollins, his already hampered heel run will further degrade and will leave him floundering in the lower mid-card for the near future.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars Who Need To Win
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Last-Minute rumors you should know 
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things likely to happen at the TLC PPV 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Every rumor you need to know
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars who can interfere in matches
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could return at TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could replace Braun Strowman at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Stipulation Added To TLC Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on title changes at TLC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us