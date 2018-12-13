WWE TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

Could Roman Reigns come into play this weekend?

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been through a whirlwind of storylines since they debuted together on the main roster back in 2012.

From Shield brothers to sworn enemies, to Tag Team Champions and once again at odds, it appears that life will never lack drama for Rollins and Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose chose the worst time to turn on his brother, who had only heard the news that Roman Reigns would be forced onto the sidelines to battle Leukemia a few hours earlier.

It left a sour taste in the mouth of many fans and Ambrose has since made it clear that he has also turned his back on Reigns because he is now his own man.

The two men have been attacking one another from behind for the past six weeks and finally they will be going one-on-one at one of the most extreme pay-per-views of the year, with Rolins' Intercontinental Championship on the line.

But the fact that there are so many combustible elements in this match means that there are many options when it comes to a finish.

#5 Seth Rollins retains his Championship

Will Rollins be walking out of San Jose with his IC title?

Seth Rollins has held the Intercontinental Championship ever since he defeated Dolph Ziggler back at SummerSlam to reclaim the title that he lost to Ziggler a few months prior.

Rollins has been a fighting Champion and is well aware of the threat Ambrose possesses since he has feuded with him before.

Ambrose and Rollins had one of the feuds of the year back in 2014 and Rollins is well prepared for what The Lunatic Fringe may have in store for him.

The fact that this is a straight-up one-on-one match without a gimmick favors Rollins much more than Ambrose, which means that we could see the title retained in San Jose.

Rollins' Stomp finisher can be pulled out of nowhere, so he could have luck on his side this weekend.

