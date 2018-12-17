WWE TLC 2018: Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin, TLC winners, video highlights, and analysis

Braun Strowman had his epic face-off against Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman continued his hunt for the WWE Universal Championship heading into WWE TLC 2018. A win at TLC would get him exactly that, but unfortunately for him, he had been out with an injury during the weeks leading to the pay-per-view.

Baron Corbin, meanwhile, was working on getting his position on WWE RAW made permanent, as a win at WWE TLC would see him achieve exactly that. Could the 'Monster Among Men' overcome his injury and win the right to face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble, or would it be Baron Corbin who became the permanent RAW General Manager and continue his reign of terror?

Baron Corbin came out to address the live WWE Universe crowd and with Heath Slater as the referee in the ring. Corbin said that he was going to become the permanent RAW General Manager as soon as the Braun Strowman failed to show up at WWE TLC. Unfortunately for Corbin, Strowman was at TLC, and he showed up at the pay-per-view, breaking Heath Slater's count.

Strowman reminded Corbin that in a WWE TLC match there were no Disqualifications. As a result, if someone were to help Strowman, it would be perfectly legal.

Corbin looked around the WWE ringside to see that he was surrounded by WWE Superstars who had been wronged by Baron Corbin with Steel Chairs. Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, and Bobby Roode surrounded Corbin, and Slater joined them ripping off the referee t-shirt.

They started to beat him down with steel chairs, before throwing Corbin to the outside. Corbin tried to leave, indicating he had enough, but he was stopped by Kurt Angle. Sent back into the ring by Angle who attacked him with a Steel Chair, Corbin was back in the den of the wolves.

Roode and Gable hit him with their move, Corbin was lifted into the Angle Slam, Balor hit the Coup de Grace, and then finally Strowman covered Corbin. Slater counted the pin, and that was all for Corbin's career as the WWE RAW General Manager.

Since Corbin lost he was removed from his position as the RAW General Manager, while Braun Strowman earned himself a chance to face the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin.

