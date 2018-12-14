WWE TLC 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India

Find out where and how to watch WWE TLC 2018 Live!

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2018 is a WWE pay-per-view set to take place on the 16th of December at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

There are 12 huge matches set to take place at the pay-per-view, which will end 2018 for WWE. The last pay-per-view before WWE Royal Rumble and the official start to the road to WrestleMania 35, the pay-per-view is set to be an extremely important one.

While Brock Lesnar will once again remain conspicuously absent with the WWE Universal Championship, each of the other matches will play an important part to decide the picture of how the company heads into the new year.

At WWE TLC, Becky Lynch will put her SmackDown Women's Championship up for grabs in a Triple Threat TLC match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. For the Raw Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey will defend it against Nia Jax.

WWE TLC also features two friends turned into bitter enemies squaring off in the ring for the very first time, as Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins battle in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

Similarly, former-fan favorite, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title for the first time against the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Read on below to find out how to watch WWE TLC live, and where to watch WWE TLC.

WWE TLC 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: SAP Center in San Jose, California

Day and Date: Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7 PM ET

Kickoff: 6 PM ET

WWE TLC 2018 Match Card:

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat TLC Match)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (Ladder Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match, If Strowman wins, he will receive WWE Universal Championship Match, if Baron Corbin wins, he will become the permanent Raw General Manager)

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias (Ladder Match, Guitar suspended above the ring)

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio (Chairs Match)

Ruby Riott vs. Natalya (Tables Match)

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (Mixed Match Challenge Finals, Both members of winning team becomes the 30th entrant in their respective Royal Rumble Match)

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs Cedric Alexander

RAW Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

Where to watch WWE TLC 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch WWE TLC 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India. WWE TLC 2018 will also be available on the WWE Network.

Date: Monday, 16th December 2018.

Start time: The WWE TLC 2018 begins at 4:30 am with the pre-show, and the main show will be telecast live from 5:30 am IST onwards.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.

