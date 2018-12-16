WWE TLC 2018 Preview: 16th December 2018

Rohit Nath

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's grudge rivalry culminates at TLC

It's time for the final Pay-Per-View of the year: TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. RAW may not have been the best of late under Baron Corbin's reign of terror, but post-TLC, things are looking exciting.

The blue brand, on the other hand, has been far more impressive, but unfortunately for them, it hasn't reflected in the ratings. Either way, things are going to be exciting for TLC.

Surprisingly, three titles are not on the line at TLC. The RAW Tag Team Championship, the United States Championship and of course, the Universal Championship. It seems like they chose to do everything with the RAW tag titles on RAW itself (including the title change) and just ignored the United States Championship.

Maybe it's possible that with certain titles, they'll choose to give them more emphasis on television. Either way, they've not done justice to Shinsuke Nakamura in his US title run. Without getting any further, let's see what you have to look forward to at TLC!

Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton - Chairs match

Will Mysterio get his revenge?

For the past few weeks, Randy Orton has been taunting, disrespecting and humiliating Rey Mysterio. First, he took off his mask on live TV, the biggest sign of disrespect to the Luchador culture. He attempted it time and again and began brutalising Mysterio by attacking him with steel chairs and even placing them around his neck and further damaging it.

Orton alone has attempted to destroy the mystique of Mysterio after his comeback, but anyone who's followed Mysterio in his earlier WWE days knows that the legend is all heart and will never take a beating without fighting back.

Mysterio will look to get his vengeance on The Viper. Expect a lot of chair shots and a lot of pain!

