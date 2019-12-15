WWE TLC 2019: 5 last-minute rumors you should know - 9-time Champion to return, huge title change planned for main event

Shruti Sadbhav

The final PPV of the year looks good on paper

We are a few hours away from WWE’s final pay-per-view of the year. Tonight’s Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV could see a few shocking returns, titles changing hands, and a few memorable encounters.

WWE has once again refrained from revealing the entire match card for the PPV and is expected to surprise us with a few matches and/or stipulations that will be added right ahead of the show. Needless to say, there have been several rumors surrounding the show that could fetch mixed reactions from the fans.

In this article, we take a look at five compelling rumors with respect to TLC that can have a huge impact on WWE’s last show of the decade. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 John Morrison returns

Return of the former Champion!

Recently, it was confirmed that John Morrison has signed with WWE and is preparing for his return. Dave Meltzer reported that Morrison was at the Performance Centre to record things related to his arrival and yesterday, the promotion released an emotional promo featuring the Superstar.

Morrison is expected to have a Singles run which rules out the possibility of him returning as one-half of the tag team that will step up to The Viking Raiders’ open challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The former multi-time Champion could, however, interfere in a Singles match (possibly in The Miz vs Bray Wyatt) and make a statement before WWE starts building up for Royal Rumble, 2020.

Although some may argue that it would be better for Morrison to return in January, WWE can still pull off this move to add excitement to its final PPV of the year. It will be interesting to see what he does upon his return, especially when it comes to choosing between RAW and SmackDown.

