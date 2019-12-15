TLC 2019: 5 last-minute changes WWE can make at the PPV

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Dec 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE

The stage is set for WWE's last PPV of the year

We are all set for WWE’s last pay-per-view of the decade as we head towards Tables, Ladder, and Chairs, 2019. So far, the match card confirms that three Championships will be defended at the PPV, including the Women’s Tag Team championships.

Both the WWE Championship and the Universal title will not be defended. While Brock Lesnar will mostly be absent from the show tonight, Bray Wyatt will engage in a Singles bout against The Miz.

Despite the fact that only a few matches have been named, the PPV looks compelling on paper. However, WWE still has a chance to add more excitement to the show with the help of a few last-minute changes.

In this list, we take a look at five things that can happen tonight at TLC, 2019.

Also Read: 5 Things that went wrong with Bayley’s heel turn in WWE

#5 Add the SmackDown Women’s Championship match to the card

Bayley needs good title challenges

Following their newly acquired pattern of business, once again WWE has refrained from sharing a lot of details ahead of the PPV. Hence, it is possible that the promotion will decide to add a Singles match to the card with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

Bayley is currently engaged in a feud with Lacey Evans and the latter could challenge the Champion for the title. Considering the fact that the RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is engaged in a different bout, her title won’t be defended at the PPV. Therefore, the Creative might want the other Single’s Women’s Championship to be challenged at TLC.

It is highly unlikely for Bayley to lose her title if she engaged in a Singles bout but it will certainly bring more attention to the Women’s Championship of the Blue brand. And after her loss at Survivor Series, this would make for a perfect opportunity for Bayley to portray herself in a stronger light.

1 / 5 NEXT