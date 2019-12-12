WWE TLC 2019: 5 Little-known facts you need to know

There are some interesting facts heading into TLC

WWE invades The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota this Sunday night for their final pay-per-view of 2019 and even though there are only seven matches officially announced for the show, it already looked as though it will be the perfect bookend for 2019 for WWE.

WWE's annual TLC event has a history of seeing several Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches, but there have only been two announced for this weekend's show as well as a Tables match which should see Rusev and Bobby Lashley finally resolve their issues surrounding Lana.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns have reached the point of no return this weekend in their TLC match, whilst both The New Day and The Revival renew their feud over the RAW Tag Team Championships.

This is WWE's 11th TLC event and here are some little-known facts that every member of the WWE Universe should know heading into the event.

#5 Aleister Black, The Revival, Kairi Sane, and The Viking Raiders make their debuts at TLC

Kairi Sane makes her debut at TLC this weekend

Aleister Black battles Buddy Murphy whilst Kairi Sane and The Viking Raiders defend their respective Tag Team Championships and The Revival look to claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but all six of these stars are stepping into the ring for the first time at TLC.

It will be interesting to see if any of these debutants can come out on top on Sunday night since there are a lot of odds stacked against them. Kairi Sane walks into her first-ever TLC match as she teams with Asuka to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship, whilst The Revival take on The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and The Viking Raiders issue an open challenge for their titles.

Aleister Black also steps into the ring with one of his toughest opponents to date in Buddy Murphy, but it could still be a match that could steal the show.

