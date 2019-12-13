WWE TLC 2019: 5 mistakes Vince McMahon shouldn't make at any cost- Title change, Unexpected return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns and King Corbin will clash at WWE TLC

WWE TLC 2019 is hardly the most anticipated pay-per-view event of the year but at the same time, it is the less-publicized pay-per-views that tend to deliver. This is because the roster consists mostly of the full-time performers, who're out to prove that WWE does not need to rely on part-timers anymore.

While we can be certain that the men and women in the card will put on a great showing, there's always the fear that booking can let them down. And hence, I'm here to suggest 5 mistakes that should not happen during the show because they may leave fans with a sour taste in their mouth.

I welcome you to weigh in and let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment. I would love to hear your take on this article.

Also, let me know, on a scale of 1-10, how much you're looking forward to the pay-per-view- WWE TLC 2019.

#5 Having Aleister Black lose to Buddy Murphy

I have no issue with Buddy Murphy and I think that he's a fantastic talent, but for Aleister Black to lose to him would take away all of the steam that he has gathered. Murphy is a great sports entertainer, but Black's gimmick is one that connects with people across the world. I can see him becoming a massive breakout Superstar based on the appeal of his gimmick alone.

Supernatural characters like him should be winning a lot more matches than they lose, and hence, Aleister Black should emerge victorious in this match. I wouldn't really mind a competitive match that proves that Buddy Murphy can hold his own against the best in the business of wrestling. We all know that he can.

This should propel Black to the next level to take on bigger stars like AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

1 / 5 NEXT