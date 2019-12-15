WWE TLC 2019: 5 potential finishes for Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

Phillipa Marie

Who will come out on top at TLC?

TLC is WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019 so it comes as no surprise that perhaps one of the biggest stars of the year is one of the biggest talking points heading into the show. Bray Wyatt surfaced with a new personality and a terrifying alter-ego earlier this year and ever since SummerSlam he has been racking up the names on his list.

At TLC in Minnesota on Sunday night, it's interesting to note that it won't be the Fiend who will be in action since Wyatt has taken it upon himself to leave the Fun House and take on The Miz without his alter-ego. Is this because he doesn't see Miz as a big enough threat?

Last night Bray Wyatt followed through on his threat and decided to bring The Awesome star's family into the rivalry so things are now deeply personal between Miz and Wyatt which has definitely added an air of excitement to their showdown this weekend.

#5 Bray Wyatt comes out on top

Will Bray Wyatt's mind games help him to victory?

It's interesting to note that the Universal Championship isn't on the line on Sunday night, is that because Bray Wyatt didn't actually win the title, The Fiend did so he isn't allowed to defend it? Or is it just because Wyatt sprung this match on Miz and never intended to defend his title?

The fact that it's Fun House Bray Wyatt who is part of the match tomorrow night means that this could go one of two ways for the Universal Champion, he will either be able to prove that this version of Wyatt is just as powerful or he will lose the match and be sent back to the Fun House and not allowed back out.

This could also just be a stepping stone to The Royal Rumble so that Wyatt can be in the match twice as two different characters so this could just all part of the plan and Miz is just being used to make Bray Wyatt look stronger.

