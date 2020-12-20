WWE TLC 2020: 2 Titles that may change hands and 3 that won’t

At the final WWE pay-per-view of the year, a total of five titles will be on the line. These include two world titles, one women’s championship and two tag-team championships. Two of these title matches at WWE TLC will allow the Superstars to use tables, ladders, and chairs as weapons while they lock horns inside the ring.

In this article, we will take a quick look at titles that probably won’t change hands at WWE TLC 2020 and those that might. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Won’t change hands at WWE TLC: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has reliable backup

Roman Reigns has been nothing short of brilliant since his return and heel turn earlier this year. We have seen him establish himself as the Head of The Table – a title that has seemingly allowed him to treat his cousin Jey Uso in a shameful manner. Reigns is now set to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC.

The feud between both these Superstars kickstarted because Owens called out Reigns for being unfair to his family members. He also took the fight to the champion week after week, even when the latter relied on attacking from the back. It would be fair to say that both these Superstars have delivered one of the best storylines this year and it should certainly stretch beyond WWE TLC.

As strong as Owens seems, Reigns has strategically relied on interferences and low blows to win important matches. Things won’t be much different at WWE TLC. We are bound to see tables, ladders and chairs involved in this match, but that's not to say that Jey Uso won’t still take a cheap shot at KO during the bout.

Roman Reigns is working really well as the Universal Champion on SmackDown, and the creative might not want to lose that just yet. Thus, he is expected to walk away with the title at WWE TLC on Sunday – even if he doesn’t get a clean victory. That will also ensure that KO remains in the title picture for some more time.

As of now, there aren’t many Superstars who have the same momentum as Owens, Reigns and Jey Uso. If there’s anyone who should dethrone Reigns, it is most probably Uso. But for now Owens and Reigns should continue their feud, at least until Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book both these Superstars moving forward.