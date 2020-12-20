WWE TLC 2020: 3 things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 2 things that should

We are all set for WWE’s final pay-per-view of the year, Tables Ladders and Chair – 2020. As of this writing, five championships will be on the line at WWE TLC in addition to one singles match. Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles will battle it out for the WWE Championship whereas Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will lock horns for the Universal title.

In this article, we will take a look at things that three things shouldn’t happen at WWE TLC and two that should. So, without further ado, let’s dig right in.

... and some people were meant to not get along sitting next to each other.

#1 Shouldn’t happen at WWE TLC: Roman Reigns wins clean

Roman Reigns needs Jey Uso's help

Since Survivor Series last month, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have been involved in a brutal feud on WWE SmackDown. Both Superstars, along with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, have worked extremely hard to deliver one of the best storylines in the business at the moment. They are now set to lock horns in a singles match at WWE TLC with Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship on the line.

Owens has nailed the role of the babyface heading into the match while Reigns is at his absolute best right now. The standout point from this feud remains the fact that Owens has taken the fight to Reigns every single time. From calling out The Tribal Chief for treating his cousin Jey Uso unfairly to mocking the actual importance of The Head of the Table, KO has done a brilliant job in making Reigns look like a villain ahead of WWE TLC.

As for Roman Reigns himself, his reliance on Jey Uso to do his dirty work, low blows, and other unfair means to win major matches have been a highlight of his heel run. That shouldn’t change when he is defending his Universal Championship at WWE TLC. There are a lot of interesting possibilities that the creative can explore as they can rely on last-minute interferences as well as typical low blows for the champion. He must employ one of those methods to pick a win at the upcoming pay-per-view.

An unclean victory for Roman Reigns will allow the creative to protect Kevin Owens while also ensuring that a lot more heat is directed towards Roman Reigns. This is one of the few ongoing feuds in the company that can be continued beyond WWE TLC. After spending months on the side-line, KO is finally involved in a world title picture, and he deserves to stay there for a while.