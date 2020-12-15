WWE TLC 2020: 5 Little-known facts and stats 

WWE's final pay-per-view of 2020 will take place from their new home at Tropicana Field and will see two high profile TLC matches between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as well as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

The Women's Tag Team Championships will be decided in a match between Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow will now be forced to find a new opponent after Lana was taken out by the Champions this week on RAW.

Sasha Banks defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella and The New Day defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Business. The Fiend vs old foe Randy Orton makes up the official card at present since, as of writing there, are just six matches that have been made official.

Ahead of the show, here are just five stats and facts every fan needs to know.

#5. This is the first match between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a TLC match this weekend at the pay-per-view of the same name and interestingly both men will be forced to do their homework.

Whilst Styles will be backed up by Omos and could have The Miz help him to defeat McIntyre, the Scottish star doesn't have any aces up his sleeve and has never stepped in the ring with Styles in one-on-one competition.

It's easy to see why Styles is seen as one of his toughest challengers to date since his new bodyguard has already proved his worth and McIntyre has no way of knowing how to defend himself against one of the best wrestlers in WWE at present.

This could be the wild card match of the night since it's hard to predict who will come out on top and whether or not The Miz will cash in his Money In the Bank contract.