WWE TLC 2020: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year is just over two weeks away, with TLC taking up its usual December spot. The card seems to be shaping up pretty nicely, with some exciting matches being teased for the event. TLC usually features a variety of gimmick matches, with this year's edition being no exception.

Five matches have been confirmed to take place at TLC, with some of them likely to have a stipulation added to them. Another few matches could be added to the card. This could be yet another solid night of action in ThunderDome, although it would be the first pay-per-view to take place at Tropicana Field.

Not every match needs to be marquee, but they all have a purpose. WWE could book several title changes at TLC, along with the big matches already on the card. This is set to be a great way to end what has been a peculiar year.

Here are a few matches that could be added to the WWE TLC 2020 card, along with a modification to one which has already been announced.

#5 Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship against Riddle at WWE TLC

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship reign has been alright, despite being a part of some tiresome feuds with the likes of Apollo Crews and RETRIBUTION. He could have some excellent matches against various members of the RAW roster, with one of them likely to happen soon.

After MVP rejected all of Riddle's business pitches, Lashley attacked The King of Bros from behind. This is one way to set up a feud. Nevertheless, the two of them could have an all-out war at TLC, one which instantly raises the prestige of the United States title.

Advertisement

This is a match that would feel right at home in the NXT Fight Pit, as well as RAW Underground. Lashley and Riddle both have a history in MMA and have incorporated it into their respective hard-hitting styles. That is what makes a possible match between the two so compelling.

However, with the other big matches at TLC, this isn't the most likely match to be added to the card. WWE may choose to build it over a few weeks, with Bobby Lashley and Riddle possibly colliding on the final RAW of 2020. It could still happen at the pay-per-view though.