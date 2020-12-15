WWE TLC 2020: 5 Potential replacements for Lana 

Last night on RAW, Lana was able to do the unthinkable when she pinned one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax, but this came at a hefty price since she was then attacked by both Jax and Shayna Baszler following the match.

The attack was later revealed to have caused Lana both elbow and leg injures which have since forced her out of her Women's Tag Team Championship match at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on Sunday night.

This means that Asuka will be forced to find herself a new tag team partner for her Women's Tag Team Championship match at TLC this weekend. The RAW Women's Champion currently has several women who would be prepared to step up and help her because they have genuine issues with Jax and Baszler.

#5. WWE's Golden Goddess Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose returned to WWE TV last night after almost a month on the sidelines following an attack at the hands of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Rose was taken out of Survivor Series following the attack which came after she suffered a legitimate injury in a confrontation with Nia Jax.

Rose returned to even the numbers game for her teammate Dana Brooke last night on Raw when The Women's Tag Team Champions were looking to attack Brooke.

Rose obviously wants revenge following the attack which cost her a place in the Women's Survivor Series team last month, and on last night's episode of RAW Talk, the former SmackDown star told Asuka that she was available if needed.

Rose could be one of the women that the RAW Women's Champion calls upon this weekend as she goes to battle with The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.