WWE TLC 2020: 5 Superstars who desperately need to win

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year, WWE TLC, is just a few hours away. There's no doubt that the card for tonight's show is stacked. Two high-stakes TLC matches, and the first-ever Firefly Fun House Inferno match, have the fans excited for the event.

To say that the road to tonight's show was bumpy would be an understatement. While certain feuds were built up phenomenally, others weren't fueled up to their full potential.

However, WWE has a chance to make things right by ensuring that every match on the WWE TLC card delivers. And for that, the right Superstar or team should come out of their match as the victor.

With that being said, here are five Superstars who desperately need to win at WWE TLC 2020.

#5 Carmella should win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE TLC

Carmella's WWE journey on the main roster has been quite eventful so far. Moreover, her credibility has skyrocketed with the gimmick she is currently portraying. To retain that credibility, she should walk out of WWE TLC as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

This decision may upset the fans, since the majority of the WWE Universe is in favor of Sasha Banks having a lengthy reign with the title in question. However, since the reintroduction of Carmella, a depth has been observable in the blue brand's women's division.

Advertisement

And for the sustenance of this depth, top heels such as Carmella should be protected until they have enough momentum to put over a babyface and make their victory look special.

As for WWE TLC, the former Princess of the Staten Island doesn't even need to win clean. WWE can book a finish that involves Carmella walking out with the title without damaging Sasha Banks' ongoing run as the face of SmackDown's women's division. And to be fair, this is the finish that could benefit both Superstars in the long run.