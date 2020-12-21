WWE TLC 2020 - Best and worst- Possible reason why Randy Orton defeated The Fiend, Big mistake in the opening match 

Truth be told, there was very little to dislike about WWE TLC 2020, a pay-per-view that did not run too long, where there was more good than bad.

People expected major names like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg to show up, in light of the poor viewership numbers for the RAW brand, but we're glad to report that WWE TLC 2020 was a great show, with WWE's full-time performers.

So, with that said, what worked at WWE TLC 2020, and what were the components that missed the mark completely? Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts about it.

Did we just see a murder committed at WWE TLC, to end the year 2020's PPV calendar schedule?

#1 Best: Possible reason why Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020

The look and the setup of the Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020 were great, and this reviewer, for a change, was pleasantly surprised that it was not a cinematic match. The Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman swamp fight wasn't good at all, and even the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania received mixed reviews from the fans.

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

There may be two reasons why Randy Orton went over The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020.

From the images that Bray Wyatt has shared online, we know that there may be some kind of repackaging involved because maybe The Fiend character's shelf life is over and done for good. Maybe we're going to see him return in a brand new avatar after WWE TLC 2020 when the time's right.

But more importantly, maybe Randy Orton set Bray Wyatt on fire because he has to look like a vicious heel for Edge since the two men are yet to finish their trilogy.