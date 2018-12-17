The biggest winners and losers of TLC

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.68K // 17 Dec 2018, 19:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka is the new SmackDown Women's champion

What can you say about TLC? It was an all-around weird show in the sense that it was bloated and felt way too long, but still delivered a great experience when it counted.

A well-booked show, the final pay per view of the year got the company started off on the right foot as it heads to the Royal Rumble next month and ultimately, WrestleMania 35 in April.

Who got the most and least out of this pay per view event? Let's take a look below.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

This match should not have been on the pre-show, and many others on the main card were inferior to it. Nonetheless, the right result was reached. Buddy Murphy won his rematch and is safely atop the 205 hierarchy heading into 2019 and WrestleMania.

It will now be open season on the purple brand to determine his next challenger and there will be a lot of reasons to keep up with the show. Murphy has completed a spectacular year, ending it as champion, as he should.

Murphy was truly one of the major winners of 2018, and this was the perfect way for him to end it.

Winner: Elias

Though this match was far from special, it ultimately gave us the right result. Elias has far more upside right now than Bobby Lashley does. The popular minstrel can do a lot more than appear in random segments to fill time.

Advertisement

This was the biggest win of Elias' career. It means that he should finally start to move on to bigger things as 2019 begins. It was a long time coming.

Those who walk with Elias should watch the Intercontinental Championship scene with interest, especially after the Royal Rumble, when presumably, Seth Rollins will be out of the hunt for that title.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement