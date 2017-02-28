WWE/Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Reason Hardy Boyz are not resigning with TNA, Reby Hardy goes off on Twitter rant

Why has Impact lost two of their biggest stars...again?

Where will The Hardy Boyz take their gimmick...and Vanguard 1?

What’s the Story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have decided not to renew their contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling and will not be returning to the company.

The reports claim that The Hardys entered a verbal agreement with Impact back in December with plans for a 1-year deal, but the company gave them the runaround and the brothers have since soured on returning to Impact.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Rumours of the Hardy Boyz and whether they would resign with TNA have been circulating for months and it initially seemed as though the brothers would be staying with the company.

The Hardy Boyz have been cited as the reason for the rise in TNA’s fleeting ratings as well as the main reason why fans have enjoyed TNA programming over the past few months.

The Heart Of the Matter

The biggest issue between the two parties seemed to stem from a reported exchange between the lawyer of The Hardy Boyz and Ed Nordholm, Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

The Hardy Boyz lawyer expressed their desire for creative control in their new deal, but this request was apparently shut down. When he also mention the interest expressed in the brothers by other companies, Nordholm allegedly responding by saying “Well, tell them to go to WWE then.”

This apparently resulted in only Jeff no longer being interested in signing at first. While Matt tried to continue their negotiations, but they were allegedly sent a new contract that not only ignored their request but also increased the length of the contract to a 2-year deal while attempting to rake in 10% of all the profits made outside of Impact.

Reby Sky, Matt Hardy’s Wife then took to twitter to discuss her frustration with Impact Wrestling and the way they handled business with The Hardy Family.

Why try to do things the right way when you get bs & drama in return ? Matt is a nice guy. I'LL keep the shits "hostage". Fuck outta here. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I've said it many times:

TNA was the perfect situation for our family & how grateful I was for professionalism/open communication/respect... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

...Now think about what kinda negative changes & straight fuckery would have to go down for us to leave — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

There is no other way to interpret these tweets.

What’s Next?

If these reports are true and The Hardy Boyz and Anthem Sports can’t come to an agreement, then Impact just lost two of their biggest stars and will now have to work to fill that void in their roster.

The WWE have expressed interest in working with The Hardys on multiple occasions and if they can come to some sort of agreement, then the Hardys could be on their way back to the WWE. If they can’t reach an agreement, then the brothers will likely continue to work the independents.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Though fans are interested in some of the other characters on Impact Wrestling like Bobby Lashley, Aron Rex, and Moose, the majority of buzz and positive reception has come as a result of The Broken Hardy gimmick. Their departure coupled with that of Drew Galloway means that TNA has suffered some steep losses to their roster and they might not be able to find stars to successfully fill the void.

